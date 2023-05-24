World Will Miss Nigeria President Buhari – President Akufo-Addo

The world and Africa will miss outgoing Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He was optimistic that posterity will be kind to the current Nigeria leader.

Speaking at the launch of two biographies about Buhari, Akufo-Addo praised the president for being solicitous of Africa’s interests and making decisions based on principles.

The two new books talk about the legacies of President Buhari.

President Akufo-Addo also congratulated the authors of the biographies and urged African storytellers to tell the continent’s story truthfully and with praise where earned and criticism where deserved.

“As leaders, we all have our high and low moments, but I have no doubt that posterity will be kind to Muhammadu Buhari.

“West Africa, Africa, and, indeed, the world will miss his leadership – the leadership of the military ruler turned consummate democrat, who was extremely solicitous of Nigeria and Africa’s interest, and who sought for principle in all decisions in which he took,” the President remarked.

Buhari was elected as Nigeria’s president in 2015, the first opposition candidate to do so following years of political turmoil. He is expected to leave office in May, 2023.

By Vincent Kubi