‘I Won’t Mind Collaborating With Shatta Wale’

Piesie Esther

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has revealed that she does not mind collaborating with dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale on a gospel song to win souls for Christ.

According to her, the huge followers of Shatta Wale make it very exciting to do collaboration with him, as they will end up spreading and promoting the gospel of Christ.

In an interview on Kastle FM monitored by the Independent news, the ‘Way3 Me Yie’ hitmaker stated, “The main objective of our work is to win souls for Christ, and if I don’t sing secular songs but I invite Shatta Wale that we should sing about the gospel of God, I don’t see anything wrong with it.”

“I have realised that Shatta Wale has a lot of followers, and if I’m able to stand on his platform to talk about the word of God for many people to hear, there’s nothing sinful about it,” she added.

She explained, “Because if Shatta Wale didn’t convince me to do secular music but I have rather done a gospel song with him to praise God, then I strongly believe that it will be very exciting.”

Piesie Esther, who is noted for her hit songs such as ‘Apae Ama Me’, ‘Me Nte Ase’ among others, will be giving fans a taste of new experience as she is set to celebrate two decades of making a historic mileage on Ghana’s music scene.

This year marks 20 years since she formally announced her presence on the gospel music arena. As part of activities marking her celebration, Piesie is expected to officially announce activities lined up for the celebration.

Credited with five albums, her name became a household one in 2002 when she released her award-winning song titled ‘Apae Ama Me’, followed by ‘Me Nte Ase’ in 2008 and ‘Ziba Beko’ in 2011.

She recently released her latest single titled ‘Way3 Me Yie’ to entertain her fans who will be joining her in the celebration.