Stonebwoy To Host 7th Edition Of ‘Ashaiman To The World’

Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the music scene as Stonebwoy, will host his musical concert dubbed “Ashaiman to the World” to entertain his fans living in and around Ashaiman in Accra.

The show, which is the seventh edition, is slated for Saturday, September 3 at the Saka Saka Park, Ashaiman.

It promises power-packed performances from some top Ghanaian performing artistes who will mount the stage one after the other to thrill fans alongside Stonebwoy.

The live musical concert, BEATWAVES gathered, is being organised to celebrate the achievements of Stonebwoy in the Ghanaian music industry as well as to entertain his fans.

Noted for his magnetic stage presence, Stonebwoy, the headline artiste who has performed with several internationally-acclaimed artistes, will perform a lot of his favorite hit songs on the night.

Some popular hit songs he is expected to perform include ‘Bawasaaba’, ‘Go Higher’, ‘Baafira’, ‘People Dey’, ‘Come From Far’ among others.

An astounding performer by industry standards, he is sure to deliver a thrilling performance that would see him entertain music fans with all his danceable hit songs.

The concert night, like previous editions, will bring together local residents and visitors from around the world to experience incredible music performances.

Once again, Stonebwoy hopes to shine a spotlight on the town and its people that helped shape him into the successful and creative artiste he is today.

The last edition of ‘Ashaiman To The World’ festival was held in November 2019, and it saw the Saka Saka Park in Ashaiman parked with patrons who trooped there to see their favourite acts perform.

The event set the record as the most attended outdoor event in Ghana with over 100,000 attendees.

Since his entry into the Ghanaian music industry a couple of years back, Stonebwoy has won the hearts of many music lovers in the country with his songs and stagecraft. He has worked and performed on a number of local platforms alongside a number of celebrated Ghanaian artistes.

He has staged performances in UK, USA, Australia, Italy, and Holland among others, and also shared stage with international acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Davido, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage, Wizkid and a host of others.

With many awards to his credit, Stonebwoy was in 2019 adjudged the Best Artiste in African Reggae/Dancehall at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Lagos, Nigeria.

By George Clifford Owusu