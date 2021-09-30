I Worked With Nana Ampadu As Music Promoter- General Mosquito

Nana Kwame Ampadu and Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito has made startling revelation about his relationship with the late highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu.

According to him, he once worked with him as a music promoter before joining active politics.

“As a music promoter, I worked with Nana Amapdu, Alex Konadu, Adofo, and other highlife legends in the country before I even came into active politics,” he told Accra-based Okay Fm.

Nana Ampadu died early Tuesday morning at about at the Legon Hospital. One of his grandsons who confirmed this to Hitz fm on Tuesday said he hasn’t been well for some time before the unfortunate incident.

His death has since left many people still in shock.

General Mosquito who is equally shocked, described him as a great pillar, who will forever be missed.

“I was more worried about Adofo who hasn’t been feeling well for some time now only for me to hear of Ampadu’s death at the airport yesterday; so, I was very shocked,” he stated.

According to him, prior to him switching allegiance to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Amapdu worked with NDC.

“Nana Ampadu also composed most of the NDC’s early campaign songs and our relationship continued even when he switched to NPP,” he indicated.