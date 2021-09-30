Yendi MCE Nominee Finally Confirmed

Ahmed Yussuf Abubakar

Members of the Yendi Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region have finally confirmed the president’s nominee Ahmed Yussuf Abubakar as the Municipal Chief Executive.

The nominee polled 34 YES votes representing 81% while 8 voted NO representing 19% out of the 42 assembly members who voted.

The president’s nominee Ahmed Yussuf Abubakar after his confirmation thanked President Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in him and expressed his gratitude to assembly members for confirming him.

He assured the good people of Yendi municipality of his commitment to ensure that the developmental agenda he started will continue for the development of the municipality.

Mr. Abubakar promised to collaborate with the assembly members and chiefs to create opportunities for the youth for the development of the area.

The nominee had earlier been rejected by the assembly.

It will be recalled that 21 assembly members voted YES representing 51% while 20 of them voted NO representing 48% to deny the nominee his confirmation in the first confirmation attempt.

The president’s nominee was required to secure 28 votes out of the 41 vote cast to guarantee his confirmation.

The nominee was given a second chance since he secured 21 YES representing 51% which qualified him for a second round within 10days.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi