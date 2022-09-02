ICU-Ghana Leadership Pledges Better Work Environment

Mr. Morgan Ayawine, General Secretary of ICU-Ghana

THE LEADERSHIP of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU) Ghana has said it is working to strengthen the existing rapport between the union and its social partners to reduce the incidence of industrial action.

According to the ICU-Ghana General Secretary, Morgan Ayawine, the leadership is harmonising the relationship between the parties through dialoguing for amicable resolution of grievances or disputes.

He said the approach, which started a year ago after the election of a new leadership, has resulted in members becoming more and more amenable to peaceful resolution of grievances and disputes between them and their employers, thus creating a congenial industrial atmosphere.

“Using the solid base already put in place by its predecessors as a springboard; the current leadership is redoubling its efforts and making great strides at union building, sustaining the relevance and general visibility of the union both locally and internationally.

“This is as a result of positive and effective interaction with its constituents/members, social partners, as well as international partners – the Global Union Federations (GUF),” he said.

Mr. Ayawine said on the international front, there has been exponential leap in the union’s collaboration with the Global Unions as it continuous to receive more sponsored projects, participation in conferences, workshops and seminars for the benefit of members and for the growth and development of the union.

“There is also increased staff satisfaction as the current Leadership’s open-door policy enables every staff of the Union to freely approach Leadership at any time on all matters concerning their welfare and the work.

The leadership has taken in its stride whatever challenges bequeathed to them as well as all current challenges, and are effectively dealing with same and finding solutions to the best of its ability,” he said as he recounted the activities in the year under review.

He further opined that the ICU’s leadership hopes to admirably turn around the union for the better by the end of its tenure, and make it the preferred trade union organisation which every worker would desire to join and every employer would love to associate with.

“All in all, the one year into our tenure has not only been an experiential learning but also pleasantly challenging, which has made us even more resolved than ever before to forge ahead to serve the interest of our teeming membership through effective, progressive and harmonious collaboration with our social partners and our international partners,” he added.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri