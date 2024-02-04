If John Mahama Can Lead Ghana, Why Not Bawumia– Kofi Bentil Asks

Kofi Bentil

Lawyer and Senior Vice President of IMANI-Africa, Kofi Bentil, has voiced his unwavering support for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia by justifying why he [Bawumia] deserves to be the next President of Ghana with the reasons that Ghanaians should consider and vote for him to win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia also deserves a fair hearing, like how the former President, John Mahama was also given the chance to once lead the country.

In a comparison post on his Facebook page between Dr. Bawumia and former President John Mahama, Kofi Bentil explained the Vice President’s outstanding performance within a government that faced significant challenges during its tenure, hence the need to give him the mantle to lead the country.

Mr. Bentil, a known advocate for Bawumia, noted that ‘’My earlier post elicited a lot of responses many say that they tried this government and it failed them. And so they won’t do another trial’’.

According to him, ‘’The same people are advocating for someone who earlier failed and was rejected. It’s amazing they can’t see the huge contradiction’’.

He explained that ‘’That position is illogical when they advocate for JM. You tried JM and Nana Addo and you claim They failed! DMB has not been tried and he has not failed as President!! So that logic falls flat’’’.

‘’By the trial logic. The person left is DMB. If you are not to return to the certified proven failure then Only DMB is qualified. I am simply saying. Give the man a fair hearing. He is not Nana Addo. And he has been the best VP in Ghana’s history,’’ he added.

‘’In life, we move forward, don’t go back!! especially to what you tried and failed when you have a fresh choice. For me, Even if I will make a mistake I will Make it going forward not backward’,’ he noted.

-BY Daniel Bampoe