Namibia Mourns Passing Of President Hage Geingob

On Sunday, Namibia was hit with the devastating news of the passing of its President, Hage Geingob.

The president had returned to his home country after a brief stay in the US for cancer treatment but tragically passed away just a few days later.

President Geingob’s death was confirmed in a statement released by acting president, Nangolo Mbumba.

The statement expressed deep sadness and regret, describing President Geingob as a beloved leader.

His passing marks the loss of a respected servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, and a central figure in Namibian politics.

Having returned to Namibia to continue his treatment, President Geingob was under the care of a dedicated medical team.

Despite their best efforts, his health declined rapidly, leading to his passing at Lady Pohamba Hospital.

He was accompanied by his wife and children during his final moments.

The 82-year-old president had a history of health issues prior to his election as Namibia’s president in 2014.

Over the years, he battled prostate cancer, underwent brain surgery in 2013, and had aortic surgery in South Africa last year.

The news of President Geingob’s passing comes at a critical time for Namibia, as the country is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in November. In light of this significant loss, Mbumba urged the nation to remain calm and collected as the government takes the necessary steps to address state arrangements, preparations, and other protocols.

The nation of Namibia now mourns the loss of its esteemed leader, who played a crucial role in shaping the country’s constitution and leading the nation through challenging times. President Geingob’s contributions will leave a lasting legacy on Namibia’s political landscape, and his absence will be deeply felt by the Namibian people.

By Vincent Kubi