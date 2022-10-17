Ignore Asiedu Nketiah Attacks On Me- Ofosu Ampofo Cries Out

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who has become the chewing stick of his General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for describing him as incompetent over the Chairmanship race ahead of the upcoming election of the party has urged the public to ignore the attacks on him.

According to him, the attacks on his person by the General Secretary are unwarranted, adding that he has discharged his responsibilities as the National Chairman of the party faithfully.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who has officially announced that he will run for the party’s national chairmanship position against the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo says he is not bothered about the rivalry that is likely to ensue between him and the incumbent adding that, “Democracy must bring competition so that the best will emerge.”

According to him, the rivalry is part and parcel of democracy, quizzing, “Is there a democracy without rivalry, or are we taking a decision to abandon democracy? That thinking is anti-democratic.”

In his recent comments on radio, he lashed out at Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, for being a coward to face the NPP by describing him as an incompetent party chairman.

According to him, voting for the current chairman is an endorsement of a chairman who lacks the courage to stand up to the NPP when it matters most.

Speaking on Oyerepa TV, Asiedu Nketiah said “Ofosu-Ampofo called me and I warned him against that decision but he didn’t listen. I was out of the country at the time but the information and facts I received on the ground showed that we were winning the election, so I was against the decision. He also called John Mahama and the former president asked him not to do that but he also didn’t listen”.

“So, you see, as a leader you need to fight in times of crisis and he (Ofosu-Ampofo) doesn’t dare to do so. As for me, everyone knows that when you threaten me, I will threaten you back so I have no fear and I am not timid and that is the kind of leadership you need to face the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections,” he said.

He has therefore charged the delegates of the party to vote against the incumbent National Chairman in the upcoming national delegates’ congress.

Ofosu Reaction

However, Ofosu Ampofo in a statement said “I have become aware of a viral interview granted to a media house by the General Secretary of my party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in which he makes various references to my person, leadership style and stewardship as National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress”.

According to him “Having regard to the high office of party chairman which I occupy and the onerous responsibility of overseeing a successful reorganization of our party in our quest to wrest power in 2024, I have decided not to respond to the said accusations.

“Throughout my entire adult life, I have faithfully, dutifully, and conscientiously served the National Democratic Congress in various capacities. I have done so with honour and dignity while resisting every temptation to vilify political opponents”.

“I hold the view that it is totally out of place for party officials to divulge or discuss internal party matters that are within their knowledge by their privileged position, in the media or on any public forum. It is within this spirit that I elect to refrain from commenting on the merit or otherwise of the matters that were referenced in the said interview, including high-level party decisions that are supposed to be held in confidence” he stated.

“It is important to underscore the fact that former President John Dramani Mahama remains the only surviving former President of the NDC tradition, a true statesman whose stellar record in office is widely celebrated. References to the former President in discussing sensitive party matters in the public domain relative to one’s internal election campaign, as was done in the said media interview is quite unfortunate”.

“As a statesman of our political tradition, the least we can do to honour him is to jealously guard against commentary that brings his name and that of the party into disrepute and needless acrimony”.

He continued that “It is my considered view that the quest to lead in the NDC’s impending internal elections must be about who is more experienced and competent, and not vile personal attacks. I, therefore seize this opportunity to admonish all seeking election into various positions, from Constituency to Region to National to be minded to engage in campaigns that market their track record, leadership abilities, experience, vision, and strategic direction for the party. Ultimately, the delegates of our party will have the opportunity to assess every candidate on the strength of their personality and ability to lead and not personal attacks”.

He further urged the party members that “We must all be guided by the fact that after all is said and done, the party must unite at all levels to prosecute a single agenda of rescuing our country from the clutches of the misrule and economic mismanagement being supervised by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government. It is therefore important to guard against incendiary language, finger-pointing, and personal attacks that have the potential to jeopardize any effort at reconciliation after this electioneering process”.

“Finally, we must all remember that the internal elections of the NDC are a family contest and not an internecine war against ourselves. The real opponent is out there – the New Patriotic Party who have inflicted untold hardship on our people. Ghanaians will not forgive us if we fail to rescue them from the current economic malaise that we find ourselves in. May it not be said that we failed because we were busy throwing mud at one another and took our eyes off the real enemy” Ofosu Ampofo warns in his statement.

BY Daniel Bampoe