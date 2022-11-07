‘Ignore Kevin Taylor’s Mad Rantings’

Kevin Taylor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as “mad rantings” claims by rumour monger Kevin Taylor that the governing party intends to raise a private army to unleash violence on political opponents in the 2024 general election.

He made the bizarre allegation in his recent broadcast online, in which he indicated that some mercenaries had been brought into the country and were being trained at Asutsuare in the Eastern Region.

NDC MP for Builsa North, James Agalga, has since lent credence to the claims of the rumour monger, labeling it as an exposure.

“I find the exposure very disturbing, given the fact that during the conduct of the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election we saw how armed thugs disrupted the election,” he told the media in Parliament.

Spurious Allegations

But the NPP, in a statement, has dismissed the claims and called on the public to ignore the “outlandish publication by Loud Silence Media, a dubious, discredited US-based online false propaganda outlet that focuses on lies, insults, vulgar language, and dangerous and mad rantings as a model of broadcast entertainment.”

The statement, signed by Richard Ahiagbah, NPP Communications Director, noted that the allegations were not only “spurious” but also “reckless.”

“Kevin Taylor, over the years, has exhibited characteristics of a classic psychopath in his rantings. Ordinarily, such a character should not have his lies and vulgarity dignified with a response,” the NPP said.

According to the party, it would not have dignified the allegations with a response if not the potency of the disinformation luring some people to believe per its “dark entertainment value of his mad broadcasts.”

“The New Patriotic Party believes in the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people and will not embark on any such methods that will disturb the peace and stability of our country. Election results are determined by the sovereign will of the majority of Ghanaian voters,” the statement indicated, and added that the government birthed by the NPP is not interested or indulged in such activities as alleged.

“The NPP Government is focused on resolving our economic challenges. When the time for elections comes, it will campaign cleanly and vigorously on its ability to resolve Ghana’s challenges,” the statement noted.

“Our focus now is on how to deal with the Ghanaian people’s bread and butter issues. It is that which will, by and large, influence the minds of voters.

“Kevin Taylor has repeatedly shown that he does not have the mental capacity to distinguish facts from fantasy. For him, it may all be about fame and entertainment or for narrow partisan gains,” the NPP said.

For the party, the people in his caste are instead a danger to Ghana’s democracy, peace and stability, for which decent citizens care about.

“They would stop at no lies to create unfounded fear and panic. We will urge those who take their time to watch and listen to his libelous and dangerous rantings to take them for exactly what they are: mad rantings.

“So long as some Ghanaians choose to follow him of their own free will, he will continue to specialise in publishing his lies and in vulgar language,” the NPP pinned.

By Ernest Kofi Adu