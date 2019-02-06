EOCO Denies Report On NAM1

THE ECONOMIC and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has dismissed a report making round in a video on social media that a brother of accosted Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly called NAM1, has mentioned names of top officials of the anti-graft body who have taken monies from NAM1.

According to EOCO in a release signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Jacqueline Avotri, the video, “is malicious and slanderous with the main of destroying the image of the Office and the reputation of the Executive Director.

The release said KOD, the supposed brother has no basis for his allegations, saying “we wish to state clearly that the statement is totally false.”

It added that the Executive Director, K.K. Amoah nor any member of staff of EOCO has in no time received cash of any denomination, mobile phones or Land Cruisers from NAM1.

The statement pointed out that “the office is on the opinion that the freezing of the assets of Menzgold Company Limited and its associated companies has incurred the displeasure of some beneficiaries of the assets of Menzgold Company Limited which may have prompted the video in circulation.”

It warned that the video and its alleged content will not deter EOCO from retrieving and preserving the assets owned by Menzgold and its associated companies.

BY Melvin Tarlue