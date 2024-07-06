IGP Leaked Tape: Bagbin Sacks Committee With Incomplete Report From Chambers

Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has intervened in the ongoing discord within the parliamentary committee tasked with investigating an alleged plot to oust Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Speaker Bagbin has issued a directive for the committee to reconvene and finalize their inquiry following disagreements among members over the completion of the final report.

In his ruling on Thursday, Speaker Bagbin stated, “It is very clear that the committee has not completed the job… I direct that further deliberation of this matter is suspended and the committee is called upon to go back to further consider this matter.”

He emphasized that the impasse between committee Chairman Samuel Atta Akyea and Vice Chairman James Algalga was hindering productive discussions necessary for making informed decisions.

Given the contentious nature of the internal dispute, Speaker Bagbin imposed a gag order on all Members of Parliament.

He instructed MPs to abstain from public commentary on the issue to uphold parliamentary decorum and facilitate a constructive resolution process.

Chairman Samuel Atta Akyea defended the committee’s stance on the necessity of investigating allegations of extrajudicial killings involving the IGP, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive examination to ensure fairness and thoroughness.

He expressed frustration, questioning the relevance of pursuing further inquiries if certain members deemed critical aspects of the investigation inconsequential.

The Committee’s recent report, dated July 2, 2024 highlighted professional misconduct by three officers featured in the probe, including COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Asare, and Superintendent Gyebi. Notably, two officers were referred to the privileges committee for purportedly providing false information during their interactions with the investigative team.

By Vincent Kubi