100 Electronic Buses Coming– Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed a groundbreaking initiative set to revolutionize Ghana’s public transportation sector with the imminent importation of 100 electronic buses by the year’s end.

The ambitious project, aimed at curbing carbon emissions and tackling escalating transport expenses, represents a pivotal step in the government’s climate-conscious strategy under the Vice President’s leadership.

During a crucial meeting with representatives from the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Dr. Bawumia outlined the focal points of the initiative, emphasizing the collaborative effort between the public and private sectors in this transformative venture.

Clarifying the vision behind the introduction of electronic buses, Dr. Bawumia underscored the profound influence such eco-friendly vehicles would have on mitigating environmental degradation and minimizing operational costs within the transportation industry.

In articulating the intricacies of the plan, Dr. Bawumia expounded on the establishment of strategically positioned charging stations across fueling facilities to accommodate the impending fleet of electric buses upon their arrival in the country.

Highlighting the economic benefits, Dr. Bawumia accentuated the cost-effective nature of electric vehicles, elucidating how their adoption would shield consumers from the volatilities of fuel prices and streamline maintenance requirements due to the simplicity of the battery-driven mechanism.

Dr. Bawumia asserted, “Electric vehicles will usher in a new era for cost-efficient transport solutions in Ghana, reducing both operational expenses and environmental impact. By integrating solar power into our charging infrastructure, we are transitioning towards sustainable energy practices while enriching our public transportation framework with cutting-edge technology.”

Commencing from this month onward, the government will embark on the construction of these innovative charging stations, setting the stage for a greener and more efficient transportation landscape propelled by renewable energy sources.

Eagerly anticipating the arrival of the first batch of electric buses as a tangible demonstration of this groundbreaking endeavor, Dr. Bawumia reaffirmed the country’s commitment to driving progress through environmentally conscious policies and fostering a resilient, eco-friendly future.

By Vincent Kubi