NPP Opens Nomination For Manhyia South Parliamentary Primary

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially announced the approved timelines and guidelines for conducting a parliamentary primary election in Manhyia South, triggered by the nomination of Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the party’s running mate for the upcoming 2024 general election.

According to the party’s statement, nominations for aspiring parliamentary candidates (APCs) will commence on Monday, July 8, 2024, with a deadline for submission set for Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

The actual election day is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, 2024.

To initiate the nomination process, APCs are required to obtain nomination forms after remitting a non-refundable application fee of GHC3,000 in bankers draft payable to the NPP National Headquarters in Accra.

Subsequently, candidates must pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHC 35,000 in Bankers Draft to ensure full compliance with the nomination procedures.

In a bid to promote inclusivity, women, youth, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) are granted a 50% rebate on the stipulated filing fees. Consequently, these individuals are obligated to meet a reduced filing fee of GHC 17,500.

The party clarifies that individuals categorized as youth are those falling within the age bracket of 18 to 40.

Importantly, no eligible individual will face impediments when seeking to purchase nomination forms, ensuring equal access for all interested parties.

The Elections Committee (EC) designated for overseeing the electoral process comprises seven key personnel, including Chairperson Danquah Smith Butey, Vice Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and Secretary Evans Nimako, among others.

Furthermore, the NPP has sanctioned comprehensive rules and regulations aimed at governing the conduct of the forthcoming parliamentary primary election.

These protocols are intended to uphold fairness, transparency, and integrity throughout the electoral proceedings and will be disseminated to stakeholders for strict adherence.

The party discloses that nomination forms can be acquired from the constituency party office, signaling the commencement of preparations for the crucial by-election in Manhyia South.

The General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, conveyed appreciation to all concerned parties and assured that the NPP remains committed to facilitating a smooth and democratic electoral process in line with its principles.

By Vincent Kubi