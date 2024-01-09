IGP Leaked Tape: Committee Clears IGP, Indicts 3 Senior Cops

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Parliamentary Committee investigating the leaked tape.

The tape revealed a conspiracy among three senior police officers to remove the IGP from his position.

The Atta Akyea Committee, after a thorough investigation, recommended that the three senior officers, identified as COP Alex Mensah, Supt. George Lysander Asare, and Supt. Eric Emmanuel Gyebi, should be further investigated and potentially prosecuted for perjury.

Their actions were deemed to be in violation of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) and showed professional misconduct under the Police Service Act, 1970 (Act 350) and the Police Service Regulations, 2012, (C.I. 76).

An alleged draft report of the committee, obtained by Starr News, also recommended a review or amendment of article 202(1) of the Constitution, 1992, Police Service Act, (Act 350), and related legislation. The purpose of this recommendation is to ensure the independence of the office of the IGP and prevent any perception of partisanship or political manipulation in the appointment process.

Furthermore, the committee found that all allegations made against the IGP were baseless and unsubstantiated.

The leaked tape incident has highlighted the significance of transparency, professionalism, and accountability within the Ghanaian police service. The committee’s investigation has played a crucial role in uncovering any wrongdoing and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable. With the IGP cleared of any involvement in the conspiracy, attention will now be focused on addressing the conduct of the three senior police officers.

Additionally, the suggested legislative review aims to secure the independence and impartiality of future IGPs, ensuring a fair and unbiased appointment process.

Overall, the findings of the committee have provided clarity and closure regarding the leaked tape scandal. It serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding the principles of integrity and professionalism within the Ghanaian police service.

By Vincent Kubi