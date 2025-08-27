IGP Storms Savannah Region Over Gbiniyiri Land Dispute

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno in a meeting with the Savannah Regional Security Council in Damongo

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has led a team from the National Police Headquarters to Savannah Region to assess the security situation involving Sawla, Gbiniyiri and Giniri communities, and to engage with the chiefs, opinion leaders and other community leaders for lasting peace.

The incident, which is said to have occurred over a parcel of land between two factions in the area, resulted in the killing of about five persons with several persons sustaining various degrees of gunshot wounds as a result of the clash.

The IGP met with the Savannah Regional Security Council to receive briefing on the situation.

He disclosed that about 300 police personnel have been deployed to the Sawla area to help restore calm between the feuding factions.

“The personnel will protect the people running away from this place and also work with other security agencies to bring tensions down,” he said.

The IGP urged the feuding factions to remain calm and work with the security teams to ensure lasting peace in Sawla and its environs.

Meanwhile, residents who fled from the affected communities have been urged to return home.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo