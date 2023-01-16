IGP Visits Burnt Cop Family

(IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has arrived Ampramado, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region where a police officer and his family died in a fire incident.

Seargent Owusu Asante Baafi, who is with the anti-robbery unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, his wife and three months-old baby were burnt to death in a fire that gutted the police barracks where they lived.

They were at the last floor when the incident happened and could not have exit route to escape hence died from the disaster.

The bodies of the family have been deposited at the morgue.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the IGP is making moves to relocate the stranded occupants of the burnt structure.

He has assured them of the psychological support as most of the affected people have been left traumatized.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Fire Service have launched investigations to establish the cause of the fire.

Personnel from the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service and other sympathizers who appeared shocked over the incident have gathered at the residence.

By Vincent Kubi