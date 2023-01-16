PURC Hikes Utility Tarrifs..Electricity 29.96%, Water 8.3%

The Ghana’s Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced increment in utility tarrif effective February 1, 2023.

According to PURC, electricity will go up by 29.96 per cent across board for all consumers and water will be 8.3 per cent.

This the regulatory body said is in conformity with the Quarterly Tarrif Review Mechanism and Guidelines shared last year August.

In a statement, PURC said it is very mindful of the current economic circumstance which has bedeviled the country but there is likelihood Ghana might return to the days of power outage, commonly called dumsor which will affect livelihood and jobs if it fails to increase the tarrifs hence the increment.

“The Commission however approved varying rate of adjustments including some reduction for selected industrial and commercial users as part of ongoing restructuring of existing water rate structure,” the statement signed by Dr Ishmael Ackah, Executive Secretary of PURC has said.

Read the full statement below

By Vincent Kubi