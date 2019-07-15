IGP’s NDC Boy Shocks Police

DGN ONLINE’s sources within the Ghana Police Service have revealed that a number of police chiefs are embarrassed over the shocking resignation of Superintendent Peter Lanchene Tuubo, the Executive Secretary to the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Superintendent Tuubo announced his shocking resignation over the weekend to join the parliamentary race on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He is headed for the Wa West Constituency of the Upper West Region where he hails from to try his luck at the NDC’s primary as the first step towards contesting the seat in 2020.

His resignation from the Police Service has surprised many and sources say police chiefs are feeling extremely embarrassed about his action.

His action goes to lend credence to the widely held view that the police service is highly politicized.

Reports say the IGP, David Asante Apeatu is lost for words as he feels seriously embarrassed about the development.

His May 1, 2019, resignation date is evidential of his active participation in partisan politics for a considerable period to qualify to pick nomination forms to contest the seat among the over 40 others vying for the 11 constituencies in the Upper West Region.

All parties have laid-down qualifications for nomination for parliamentary elections, two of which require that the candidates should have lived in the constituency and be in good standing over a certain number of years and should be active participant of party activities.

These put the professionalism of the gentleman on the line when he was a serving officer.

BY Melvin Tarlue