IHRC’s Ambassador Zein Supports Ramadan With Big Cash

International Human Rights Commission’s (IHRC) Ambassador at Large to the African Union, HE Abu Zein has supported this year’s Ramadan with $10,000.

He also supported the month long fasting with hundred bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil and cartons of tomato paste.

Announcing the package in the company of IHRC Global chairman, HE Dr Shahid Amin Khan, at the national chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Sharubutu’s palace in Accra, HE Zein said the gesture forms part of IHRC Corporate Social Responsibility the Commission’s quest to ensure peaceful coexistence and brotherlines among all religions and societies.

” It takes somebody who has been hungry in the past to appreciate appreciate someone who needs food. Besides seeking the face of Allah during this holy month of Ramadan, the fasting teaches us great life lessons, and we believe these items will help the chief Imam extend his feasting at the end of the fasting period.”

The IHRC Global chairman is in the country for a three-day working visit ahead of the 7th World Summit on Human Rights, scheduled from April 22 to 24 in Geneva Switzerland .