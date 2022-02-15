I’ll Assist Police To Probe Mahama Coup Plot- Abronye DC

Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC says he will respectfully honour the invitation extended to him by the Ghana Police Service to assist with investigation about an allegation he made against former President John Dramani Mahama.

“The police have invited me via a telephone call and I have also seen the document concerning my invitation on social media. The fact of the matter is that Director-General in-charge of Criminal Investigation, Ken Yeboah has spoken with me via phone. I think the reason for the invitation is just as stated in the document on social media platform of the Ghana Police Service which was written by the police spokesman, Kwesi Ofori. I strongly believe everything will be based on the content of the letter and nothing else.

“In the letter they said I should report at the Police Regional Command at 4pm but I’ll be there before that time. There is nowhere in the Criminal Procedure Act 30 which states that you should extend invitation to someone to assist with investigation since the police can decide in a Rambo style to effect arrest but for them to extend invitation to me that means they’ve accorded me respect which I must also reciprocate and honour the invite.

“I am in Accra and I’ll gladly honour the invitation to assist them with investigation concerning former President John Dramani Mahama with whatever I have concerning the case.”

He stressed that “This is not the first time the Ghana Police Service is inviting me concerning former President John Dramani Mahama. The first time I was invited by the police I provided high core evidence including video on pen drive to buttress my claim. They later told me Mr. Mahama has decided to withdraw the case against me.”

He however, questioned why the police decided not to make use of the evidence he provided against the former president.

Abronye DC has been invited by the Ghana Police Service to assist with investigation into claims that former President John Dramani Mahama reportedly conspiring with some militants to stage a coup in Ghana.

He is expected to report to the Accra Regional Police Command today February 15, 2022 at 4pm to provide further and better particulars on the intended coup plot by the former President as failure for him to report will have him arrested.

The NPP stalwart was said to have alleged that former President has met Al Qaeda militants to stage a coup in Ghana.

According to him, John Mahama is in ties with the group to help him undertake a coup to become president again

He was said to have made the allegation on Hot 93.9FM’s political -talk show” Dwene Ho Bio” hosted by Agya Wusu while responding to issues leading to the arrest of convenor of the #fixthe country movement, Oliver Barker on his attempt to make a coup if E-levy is passed.

According to Abronye DC, he is convinced that the former president might have knowledge about what Oliver Barker-Wamawor was planning since Mr. Mahama tweeted under Mr. Barker’s coup post.

By Vincent Kubi