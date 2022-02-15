Annoh-Dompreh Claps For Nana/Bawumia Over Digitalization

The Majority Chief Whip, and Member of Parliament for Nsawam/ Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh has commended the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia led government for having a great vision to develop the country through digitisation.

The Majority Chief Whip in a post on his Twitter handle said “A National Digital ID has immense benefits for us, including efficient govt service delivery & financial services. The GhanaCard is well on its way to doing all these and more. With more than 15m registered in 2021, it is set to be our most extensive & up to date database”.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh explained that with the Ghana Card, students can now receive loans without the need for guarantors.

He also said persons can renew their National Health Insurance Scheme on their phones with the help of the Ghana Card.

“With the Ghana Card, students can now receive loans without the need for guarantors. We can now renew NHIS on our phones, track population dynamics, and use it as a passport.

“A great feat achieved by the President’s vision with support from H.E the Vice President,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary to the Vice President, Augustine Blay has revealed that passengers have started arriving in Ghana from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom (UK) using the GhanaCard.

Asked whether anybody with the Ghana Card anywhere in the world can come back to Ghana using the card while speaking on TV3, Mr Blay said: “They have started coming back, some came back from the Netherlands and from the UK. Ghana is going to high places”.

This comes a few days after the Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) wrote to all airports and airlines to allow persons holding valid GhanaCard to board flights to Ghana without the need for a visa.

A statement issued by the GACL on Saturday, February 12 said “Following a key ceremony at the Headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada on 9th February 2022 Ghana’s National Identity Card (GhanaCard) is now duly recognized globally as a valid ID card passport, a Machine Readable Travel Document that can be read and verified by the ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD) at most airports.

“Ghana Airports Company Limited announces to all airports and airlines that holders of a valid Ghana card should be allowed to board flights to Ghana without the need for a visa.”

– BY Daniel Bampoe