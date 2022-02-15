Koku Drags Bobie Ansah To Police Over Mills’ Death

Koku Anyidoho

Founder of Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Sitsofe Koku Anyidoho has petitioned the Ghana Police Service for an official inquest into the death of late President Atta Mills.

According to him, the call is premised on the need to clear his name and save his reputation.

Koku also requested the police to investigate wild and damaging utterances shared in a youtube video and which was distributed by Accra FM host, Kwabena Bobie Ansah.

In his petition, the former NDC Deputy General Secretary indicated that on 7th February 2022 a Youtube video clip was circulated in the name of a certain JM Ba Kwadwo.

According to him, open threats were issued verbally against him in the video clip including a brazen notice of plans to attack him.

“Also I am widely accused of having a hand in the death of late President, John Atta Mills, which sad event occurred on 24lh July 2012.

“I am also accused of going to shrines with the pictures of dinner President John Dramani Mahama had with the sole aim of using foul means to end, his life.”

“In the view of above, I respectfully report the case to the Police to investigate these very wild and damaging utterances that are directed at me by the above-mentioned suspects”.

“I also take the opportunity to request for an official inquest into the death of the late President Atta Mills to clear my name and save my reputation,” he stated.