‘I’ll Do All I Can To Make 2020 Elections Peaceful And Credible’ – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Togbe Kwaku Ayim (left), President, Ziavi Traditional Counci and Achibald Letse (right), Volta Regional Minister at the Jubilee House.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to superintend over a peaceful, free and fair elections in December.

He is also assuring that he will do everything within his power to at all times protect Ghana’s democratic credentials.

Speaking at a meeting with chiefs and elders from the Ziave Traditional area at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo said he will not compromise the peace of the country under any circumstances.

“I want to assure you that, the government will do whatever it takes to ensure that the forthcoming campaign and elections are conducted in a good atmosphere in the country. Ghana is today, the beacon of democracy on the African continent. This year, I am determined to do whatever I can to consolidate that reputation of a country of peace and stability. The election will be conducted under a good atmosphere and the results accepted by all and sundry -winners and losers alike. We are committed to ensuring a free fair election.”

2020 polls: Deal with those who’ll foment trouble – Akufo-Addo to security agencies

President Nana Akufo-Addo earlier urged the country’s security agencies to deal with any group of persons who will attempt to cause mayhem during this year’s elections.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he has given firm instruction to heads of the security services to act without fear or favour.

“To ensure that the security agencies in our country act without partiality so that the law is applied evenhandedly, [that] is the reason why I passed a law against vigilantism to make sure that we can come to grips with it. And for the strictness, I have given them to the leadership of the security agencies.”

“So far as I am concerned, crime is crime. Crime cannot have a political colourization. I think from now on, the political leaders must insist that the security agencies act with evenhanded. If an NPP man causes a problem or assaults someone in public, he must be dealt with as a citizen of Ghana not as a member of the NPP. It doesn’t matter that the NPP government is in power,” he added.

–citinewsroom