I’ll Jail NPP Officials In My Next Govt – Mahama Threatens

Former President and the 2024 flag bearer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has threatened to deal with officials of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, by prosecuting any of them involved in corruption in his next government.

According to the former President, who was voted out of power in 2016 due to corruption-related activities among his appointees, his reason for taking on the NPP members is that corruption had been left unchecked and had become rampant across the country.

Speaking at a forum on his campaign tour at Tegbi, a small fishing town in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region on Thursday, the former President accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of having zero desire to check the nuisance mainly because members of the party were heavily involved in corrupt activities.

He empathically stated, “So I have said if they can’t deal with it when we come, we will deal with it for them. When NDC comes, we will hold those who have misconducted themselves accountable”.

Mr. Mahama who in his past administration had some of his members prosecuted and jailed by this current administration claimed he won’t spare his (NDC) members when he gets power again.

“But I must also caution our people that those of us who go into positions of authority if you also abuse your trust, I’m not going to come and defend you. The anti-corruption institutions will deal with you as we are going to deal with members of this [NPP] government,” he said.

The former President further accused the NPP of neglecting fisher folks and farmers and rather allowing party executives and “apparatchiks” to hoard, use and or sell inputs meant for production to their benefit and accumulate wealth.

The former President further lamented that “Corruption has broken loose; if it was in the IGP’s custody, it has broken jail. It is running all over the country. It is obvious the NPP has no desire or no ability to check corruption”.

