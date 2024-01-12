Corruption On The Loose – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the current government, alleging that corruption is rampant and uncontrollable in the country.

During his visit to the Volta region on Thursday, Mahama proclaimed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lacks the capability to tackle corruption because members of their own party are involved in corrupt activities.

Addressing a crowd in Tegbi, the former president assured that if elected president, his government would work diligently to eradicate corruption.

He further cautioned party members, stating that those found guilty of corruption would not receive his defense.

“It is evident that corruption has broken loose. If it could have been contained within the custody of the Inspector General of Police, it has now escaped, running all over the country. The NPP has shown no desire or capacity to combat corruption because their own members are implicated in corrupt practices, and they are unable to deal with it,” Mahama expressed.

He continued, “Therefore, I have stated that if they [the NPP] cannot tackle corruption, we will do it for them when we come into power. The NDC, upon assuming office, will hold accountable those who have engaged in misconduct. However, I must also caution our own party members that if you are in positions of authority and you abuse the trust placed in you, I will not come to defend you.”

Highlighting the NDC’s commitment to its constituents, Mahama emphasized their intention to serve the people and address their legitimate needs.

He asserted that the party seeks power not to be arrogant or extravagant, but to sincerely serve the nation.

As Mahama’s remarks gain attention, it fuels the ongoing debate surrounding corruption in Ghana. The NDC’s promise to combat corruption and hold wrongdoers accountable resonates with voters who yearn for transparency and accountability in the political sphere.

With the upcoming elections, allegations of corruption against the incumbent government may significantly influence public opinion and voting patterns. Ghanaians will closely monitor the actions and policies put forth by both the NPP and the NDC in their quest to address corruption and improve governance in the country.

