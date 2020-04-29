I’ll Keep Trying Till I Win Power – John Dumelo

John Dumelo

The Ghanaian movie star cum politician is likely to keep persevering until he is elected a lawmaker.

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso-West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo has indicated that he will not lose faith but rather keep trying if he fails to win the parliamentary elections in December 2020.

The Ghanaian actor cited the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as politicians who didn’t give up when they failed to win elections a couple of times.

“If you look at the Late Former President John Evans Atta Mills, he lost two times before he won finally. The current President, Akufo-Addo lost two times and won on the third time,” according to him.

“The fact that you lose an election does not mean you should give up. You have to keep trying and learn from your mistakes and eventually victory will be yours,” he said.

In an interview with Accra-based Kasapa FM, which was monitored by African Entertainment, the actor also disclosed that he will not quit his acting career if he’s voted to represent the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

By Melvin Tarlue