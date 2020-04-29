British Comic Actors Star In Code 404 Series

British comic actors, Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays are reportedly starring in a new series dubbed Code 404.

The series is said to be own by Sky.

Sky, in a tweet on Tuesday, April 28, revealed about the duo starring in the series.

According to Sky, Code 404, is a new original comedy set in the near future in the Special Investigation Unit at the London Met.

Brief about the actors

Graham has starred in Oscar-nominated film The Irishman.

He has been awarded for his role in the critically acclaimed mini-series The Virtues, and made his (shockingly short-lived) debut in Line Of Duty, one of the biggest TV hits of recent years.

The pair play investigative police officers – with Mays’s character DI John Major brought back from the dead, according to Sky.

Graham’s character DI Roy Carver is more than a little surprised by his partner’s return, it says.

By Melvin Tarlue