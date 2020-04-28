UK Records 586 New Coronavirus Deaths

The United Kingdom has recorded some 586 new coronavirus deaths.

These bring the total deaths to 21,678.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care made this known in a tweet on Tuesday April 28, saying “As of 5pm on 27 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 21,678 have sadly died.”

“As of 9am 28 April, there have been 763,387 tests, with 43,563 tests on 27 April,” it tweeted.

“599,339 people have been tested of which 161,145 tested positive.”

By Melvin Tarlue