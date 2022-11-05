I’ll Never Do Body Enhancement- Delay

Delay

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has declared her position on women undergoing the knife to enhance their bodies.

According to her, it’s a no-no for her, suggesting she is disgusted about body enhancement routines like liposuction.

She said she won’t put herself through that pain just because she wants a certain type of body.

In a viral video on social media in which she appeared to be addressing some young women, Delay expressed shock at the pain some women go through to improve their bodies through liposuction.

“There is this hardened craze for superficiality. That is why today, someone can say my tummy is big so I am going to enhance my body. Since when did we get here? It is something, me I will never do,” she noted in the viral video.

She also bemoaned the rate at which some celebrities are putting pressure on young women because of the unrealistic lifestyles they have been displaying on their social media platforms.

The comment however attracted some mixed reactions from social media users. While some people supported Delay’s position, others disagreed with her.

Those who disagreed argued that when they share their comfortable lifestyles on social media, it is not their business someone feels pressured about it.