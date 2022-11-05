Actress Akorfa Edjeani To Receive Honourary Award In Ouagadougou

Akorfa Edjeani

Celebrated actress, Akorfa Edjeani will be receiving an Honorary award at the 2022 edition of the prestigious Sotigui Awards in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

This is in recognition of her outstanding contributions to African cinema as an actor.

According to organisers, she exemplifies to Africans, the “Hope for future actors, comedians and the film industry as a whole. You are part of our History.”

The Sotigui Awards is a ceremony aimed at recognising and appreciating actors and comedians in Africa and the diaspora.

It is organized by the Sotigui Academy and governed by APROCAD in partnership with FESPACO.

This year’s event is the 6th of its kind. The Sotigui Awards will be held in Ouagadougou, from November 10 to 12, 2022 under the patronage of the Minister of Culture, Arts and Tourism of Burkina Faso.

Akorfa’s honorary award will add to her long list of laurels.

She has been acting professionally (Stage, TV, and Film) since 1987 and became a household name by playing “Annette” in the popular “Jagger Pee” TV series in the late 1980s and again in “Ultimate Paradise in the 1990s.

The graduate of the school of performing Arts, University of Ghana is currently one of the most celebrated film figures on the African continent and it’s not surprising she is receiving an honorary award from the Sotigui.