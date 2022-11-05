Victoria Michaels Grabs Major Fashion & Humanitarian Awards

Victoria Michaels receiving her award

Supermodel and humanitarian, Victoria Michaels, was among ten leading personalities of the Ghana’s fashion industry who were honored at the 2022 Ghana Fashion Awards and the Eminent Awards.

The awards ceremonies took place on Saturday 29 October at both the prestigious CFAO showroom and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Event Center respectively.

Ms Michaels won a gold platted plaque with the inscription – “Eminent Paragon of the Year” – boldly displayed on the plaque.

In a citation read by the Director of Eminent Awards, Prince Asiedu, Ms Michaels was described as a philanthropist who dedicated her time and wealth, through her humanitarian organization, the Victoria Michaels Foundation, to helping the under-served and marginalized communities in Africa to have access to transformational education through series of “literacy actions” in a mind-boggling way.

The citation indicated that the international model, entrepreneur and social change advocate merited the awards being conferred on her because of her well-known works in charity, women and Girl child empowerment projects, and youth development and education projects across Africa.

“You revamped the Fashion Industry with your unique modelling skills and have become a role model for millions of people,” Mr Asiedu said. “On this day, we honour you, Victoria Michaels, for your meritorious works and outstanding contributions to our dear nation Ghana.”

As the Fashion Entrepreneur Award was presented to Ms Michaels for her huge influence and increasing contribution to the fashion industry both directly and indirectly, so also was Masantewaa, the Creative Director of Masantewaabiz, was named the winner of the Fashion Ghana Accessory Designer of the Year Award. Clatural won Best Designer of the Year Award at the Fashion Ghana Awards ‘22.

Both Masantewaabiz and the Clatural brands have been showcased on the runway at Fashion Connect Africa Fashion Week where Victoria Michaels’ is the Chief Inspiration Officer.