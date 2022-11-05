Hushpuppi Sentenced To 11Years In US Prison

Ramon Abbas, the popular Nigerian socialite and internet sensation, who is popularly known as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi was jailed by the United States Central District Court in California, Nigerian Tribune reported on Friday.

He will however spend 9 years in prison because he had already spent 2 years in the US prison battling his case.

In June 2020, the Nigerian socialite was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, for an extensive fraud scheme where he allegedly robbed many nationals of the US, Qatar, the United Kingdom and many others using the internet.

Dubai authority extradited him to the United States, where he was docked for money laundering and fraud. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering with many people within and outside the US.

He was then sentenced to 11years imprisonment after appealing to US Judge Otis Wright to tamper justice with mercy as he scored high in cleaning activities while in prison.