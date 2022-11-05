‘Ku me Preko’ Reloaded Demo Underway In Accra

A private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu and businessman cum politician Akwasi Addai Odike are among other political figures who have been spotted in the ongoing demonstration dubbed ‘Ku me preko’ reloaded in Accra.

The demonstrators who massed up at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange are demanding the immediate resignation of President Akufo-Addo over worsening economic conditions in the country.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Mr. Kpebu who is the main organiser of the demo indicated that the only way to get the country back on track is to have the President and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, vacate their posts.

“The Nana Addo government has failed Ghanaians so many times causing economic hardships to this country. We the demonstrators are calling on him to humbly resign in other to get the economy back on track, “ he said.

Some of the protestors who spoke with the media also raised concerns over the hike in fuel prices, depreciation of the cedi, and high inflation rate amongst others.

They held placards with inscriptions such as; Stop Galamsey from the Flagstaff House, Justice Resigns Enough is Enough, Protect Journalist, The Battle Over the Lord Sef, If Only you Listen to #Fixthecountry, Greedy Bofrot, Russia-Ukraine war has nothing to do with the hikes, reduce fuel prices now, amongst others.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke