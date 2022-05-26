I’ll Run For President- Kennedy Agyapong Confirms

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has broken his silence for the first time about his presidential ambition in Ghana.

He has confirmed that he will contest the forthcoming presidential primary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) with the aim of becoming President of Ghana in 2024.

According to him, he has decided to pick nomination forms and contest the NPP primary when the party opens nominations.

“It is true, I am confirming it to you today that I will pick a form and contest the NPP presidential primary to lead the party for 2024.

“I will contest the NPP Presidential Elections. No turning back. I’ve decided to contest when they open nominationd.

They’re now conducting the Regional Elections and from there, they’ll conduct the National Elections before the New Executive will determine when to conduct the Presidential Elections.

“I will contest to lead NPP for 2024 elections because that’s where I belong,” Kennedy Agyapong said on a Television interview.

He made these assertions in the United States after he attended his daughter graduation ceremony.

The five time Member of Parliament strongly believes that he is the only person in NPP who can give the party another term in office by breaking the eight year presidential cycle in Ghana.

“This time, I am appealing to all NPP supporters and members that they should not make any mistake but make sure we break the eight. I am the only person in NPP who can break the eight for them because I am not a cabinet member thereby if they want a new face to break the eight then Kennedy Agyapong ticket is the sure bet.

“I’ll defeat Mahama handsdown if NPP members believe in me and vote for me to lead the party for 2024 elections since I’ve what it takes to win the elections.”

He believes this is the right time for him to contest the internal elections in his party because he has served the party for long.

The firebrand served notice that he will not step down for anyone to lead the party, asking that “Nobody should be undermined, nobody should threaten anybody so that whoever losses will join the winner to campaign. I’ll support whoever wins and the same way whoever losses should also come and campaign for me when I win.

Touching on some of the reasons why Ghanaians should vote him, the Assin Central lawmaker and business mogul revealed that he will use his salary and allowances to establish a scholarship scheme to give higher education to the less privilege people in society.

“Because I am an entrepreneur, I will depend on my private businesses to take care of my myself and family for the four years I will lead this country. I will establish what we call Presidential Scholarship where my salary and allowances will be put into and use to educate people to get university education.

Asked why Ghanaians should give him their vote, Ken Agyapong promised to downsize unemployment rate in the country and develop the country through tourism, saying that my aim is create jobs for people including graduates who need jobs and create vast employment through tourism.

He noted that he will transform the country through discipline and deal with corruption.

According to him, he will change the mindset of Ghanaians within 100 days of his government in power so that the country can develop.

He therefore asked Ghanaians to have confidence in him by giving him the mandate to change the fortunes of the youth in the country by creating more jobs.

Kennedy Agyapong indicated that “Ghanaians, with Kenneqdy Agyapong there is hope for the hopeless and voice for the voiceless. Gold bless us all,” he said.

By Vincent Kubi