Bole SHS Assistant Headmaster In Police Grips for Alleged Rape

The Assistant Headmaster of the Bole Senior High School, Issahaku Jeduwa, has been arrested by the Savannah Regional Police Command for allegedly raping a 21-year-old third-year student (name withheld) of the school.

The Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Adjekum Owusu, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said on May 22, 2022, Rauf Yakubu, a resident of Dakurpe near Bole accompanied by one Rashid Yakubu came to the charge office and reported that he had a report that a tutor of Bole Senior High School has allegedly raped his younger sister, Yakubu Rashida a third-year student of the said school, on Friday, May 20, 2022.

According to him, on May 23, 2022, police led by ASP/Mr. Wisdom Pavis Agbaklah with a Police medical report form together with the victim (name withheld), complainant Yakubu Rauf and officials of the Ghana education service reported and left for Bole District Hospital, where the victim was examined by the medical assistant on duty and promised to submit his finding on the Police medical report form after consultation with the medical doctor of the Hospital.

He indicated that during an interview with the victim, she said the suspect on May 20, 2022, called her to his office at about 1800hrs under the pretext of giving her past questions to prepare her for the WASSCE exams.

“That the said tutor, made sexual advances at her but she protested and that even though she protested, the said tutor forcibly had sexual intercourse with her against her will and caused her to bleed profusely.”

Inspector Owusu, however, revealed that a letter requesting the release of the said tutor was handed over to the acting headmaster of the Bole Senior High School who promised to avail the suspect of necessary action as soon as possible and that when the suspect was brought to the police station he was rearrested and kept in police custody.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole