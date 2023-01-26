I’ll Serve With High Integrity- Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region, Cassiel Ato Forson says he will not jeopardize the integrity of the minority in Parliament.

In an innuendo laden statement to announce his acceptance of his new role as Minority Leader, he says he will serve with collective dedication and high integrity.

He disclosed that he has consulted with the dismissed Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu that he is ready to serve as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) new leader in Parliament.

“I have held fruitful and positive conversations with my senior brother Hon. Haruna Iddrisu. I commend him for his admirable stewardship when he was granted the opportunity by our party’s leadership.

“As leader, it will be my duty to represent our collective goals with unwavering dedication and high integrity.

“I have no doubt that with your support we shall succeed,” Ato Forson said in a statement posted on his social media handle on Thursday January 26.

He thanked the Tamale South MP for his stewardship when he was granted the opportunity to serve the party as a leader in Parliament and promised to lead the party with collective goal and unwavering dedication.

He thanked the rank and file of the party for the opportunity and support to become the Minority Leader.

There is uneasy calm following the sacking of Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak as leaders of the party in Parliament.

Whiles members of the NDC in Tamale South have shutdown their office and threatening to vote skirt and blouse as well as deal with the National Chairman and the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Fifi Kwetey respectively whenever they set foot in the constituency, their members in Asawase are burning lorry tyres and wanted to burn the party office to express their displeasure over the shocking changes.

It took the intervention of the security agencies to restore calm in both areas.

By Vincent Kubi