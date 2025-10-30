I’m Back – Maame Serwaa

Maame Serwaa

Renowned Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, has announced her comeback to the movie industry following a long break from film production.

Maame Serwaa was recently spotted at the Silver Bird Cinema for the first time this year supporting her colleague actor Ben South during his movie premiere titled “24” in Accra.

The actress received rousing accolades from fans who have been longing for her feature in another movie after the break.

She made the announcement of bouncing back into the movie scene in a post on social media, which captured her appearance on the movie premiere’s red carpet.

The post on Instagram read, “Every stage, every role, every lesson has shaped me. I walk with grace, strength, and purpose. Maame Serwaa is back!!!”

Maame Serwaa, born Clara Amoateng Benson, began her acting career at just six years old. Some of her notable movies include “School Girl” (2013), “The Christmas After Party” (2018), “My Mother My Jewel”, and “Maame Serwaa Amanehunu” among others.

She has received several awards and nominations for her performances, including Kumawood Best Actress of the Year (2015), Ghana Tertiary Awards Best Actress of the Year (2018), and The Legendary Award at the Ghana Film Summit (2019).

Maame Serwaa has also been featured in a BBC Africa documentary highlighting the thriving Ghanaian movie industry.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke