Paddler Dies After Canoe Capsizes On White Volta River In Daboya

Some rescuers at the White Volta River in Daboya

Simon Abdul Razak, a canoe paddler in Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, has died after his canoe capsized on the White Volta River.

Abdul Rashid Yamusah, North Gonja District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), told DAILY GUIDE that a local canoe paddlers in the community conducted a search in the White Volta River and recovered his body.

He stated that the body of the deceased paddler has been handed over to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic customs.

The deceased had travelled from Daboya to Tamale on the White Volta and was returning to Daboya in the North Gonja District when the canoe capsized.

FROM Eric Kombat, Daboya