I’m For All – Kingsley Agyemang

Victorious Kingsley Agyemang acknowledges cheers

The newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Abuakwa South in the Eastern Region, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has assured the people in the constituency that his decisive victory in Saturday’s primaries is a win for all.

Dr. Kingsley Agyemang polled 563 votes, with his only contender, Gloria Ofori-Boadu, picking 29.

The Administrator for the Scholarship Secretariat, speaking to the delegates after the Saturday victory, noted that he is a man for all irrespective of political affiliations, adding that he will ensure development of the constituency.

According to him, having combed almost every cranny in the constituency for over four years, he is abreast with the issues that confront the people and believes he is the best man to address these issues.

Dr. Agyemang said as expected of everyone who wants to lead, it is important for that person to first serve and, “I have over the years served the people of Abuakwa South and initiated such projects as the Kingsley Quizzes, football gala to unearth talents, mentorship series, supporting teachers, drivers, market women among others, and I believe the number of votes the delegates gave me is a testament to how the people of the area appreciate my efforts.”

He explained that the Abuakwa South seat is no mean seat because it is an area that birthed the likes of the late JB Danquah, William Ofori-Atta and Edward Akufo-Addo.

“Talk of Ghana’s current President, His Excellency President Akufo-Addo, who was once the MP for this area, and this shows that the Abuakwa South seat played and continues to play an important role in Ghana’s politics,” he said.

According to the newly elected candidate, moving forward what the NPP needs now is unity to retain the party in power and ‘break the 8’.

“The task ahead is a difficult one and the NPP needs everyone on board to retain power and continue with all the good initiatives started under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Just as you have boldly done for me, I want all of us to put our differences aside, whether you supported Madam Gloria or Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, put that aside now and come together and bring Dr. Bawumia into power. The NPP needs you,” he stressed.

BY Daniel Bampoe