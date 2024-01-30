Ghana Receives WHO Trypanosomiasis Elimination Certification

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye (R) receiving the WHO certification

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has presented a certificate to the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ghana Health Services (GHS) in recognition of its effort in eliminating Human African Trypanosomiasis, a sleeping sickness, as a public health problem in the country.

This recognition brings to 3, the total number of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) eliminated from the country.

According to the WHO, the country has not recorded any case of Human African Trypanosomiasis since 2013.

This led to the government submitting a dossier to the WHO for expert review. Subsequently, the country was finally validated as having eliminated the diseases in 2023.

Medical Officer, Malaria and Vector-Borne Disease Control, WHO, Sharmila Lareef – JAH said the WHO over the years had 12 sites tracking and monitoring the disease in Ghana and there has not been any case, indicating that with an increase in political commitment and government investments, many more of the NTDs could be eliminated.

A portion of the certificate read, “Based on the evidence provided in the dossier and the recommendation of the external experts, I have the pleasure of informing you that WHO conclude that Ghana has met the established criteria for the elimination of the Human African Trypanosomiasis as a public health problem”.

Ms. Sharmila further indicated that there has been significant progress in the control and elimination of NTDs. As of December 2022, 47 countries had eliminated at least one NTD and many more countries were in the process of achieving this elimination target.

Speaking at the launch of the World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) day celebration in Adeiso, Eastern Region, the GHS Director-General, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye said the theme, “Unite, Act, Eliminate” is a call to action on stakeholders to combat the NTD in the country.

“The celebration of this day is to remind ourselves of the existence of tropical diseases in our country to promote awareness of the availability of free treatment for persons living with NTDs,” he said.

“Increase awareness of the impact of the diseases on individuals, and communities in the country as a whole. We also want to raise awareness about the stigmatization of persons living with NTDs,” he said.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye added that the 14 NTDs found in the country are being carefully managed by health services which include Onchocerciasis, Trachoma, Schistosomiasis, Soil Transmitted Helminthiasis, Buruli Ulcer, Yaws, Leprosy.

District Chief Executive, Upper West Akim, Eugene Sackey said Yaws, Lymphatic Filariasis, and Buruli Ulcer, are the most common endemic skin diseases in the district.

According to him, statistics gathered from the district indicates that from 2022 to 2023 the health directorate recorded and administered treatment to 118 cases of yaws, 5 cases of leprosy, 7 cases of Lymphatic Filariasis and 5 cases of Buruli Ulcer.

“The district health directorate upon inception of this occurrence sort for several interventions to curb this situation,” he said.

“This includes active case search on skin diseases in schools and communities, training and sensitization of heads, staff and community health workers on skin diseases, mass drug administration in schools and endemic communities within the district,” he added.

The DCE further indicated that his outfit is ensuring Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds are available in the community to help element the NTDs.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke