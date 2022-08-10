I’m Full Muslim Now- Akuapem Poloo Declares

Socialite Akuapem Poloo has announced she has converted to Muslim.

She announced on her Instagram on Tuesday, days after she said she was no longer promoting flat tummy and buttocks enlargement products.

“Alhamdulillah full Muslim now. Thanks to the Deputy Imam of ASWAJ Ga West and Chief Imam on Nsakina Quran Reciter and his board for assisting in this,” she wrote under her post on Tuesday.

The post showed photos of her and other Muslims who are believed to be those assisting her in the new faith.

She was dressed in a long dress and a scarf she used in tying her hair. The others also wore kaftan and long dresses.

Until now it wasn’t public which faith the actress represents. However, it is now clear she wanted to be a Muslim and she is yet to give her reason for choosing the Islamic faith over the others.

She did not also give her Muslim name