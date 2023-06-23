I’m Happy Everyone Is Reading My Book– Yvonne Nelson

Scenes from the signing event on Wednesday

Actress, Yvonne Nelson says it’s her joy that Ghanaians read her memoir, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.”

She made this known during her book signing event at Silverbird Cinemas, on Wednesday.

She told Giovani Caleb on 3FM during a live broadcast from the signing event, that the book is in high demand and she is happy Ghanaians are reading.

“The books are in short supply at the moment, it’s good Ghana is reading and I’m happy about that. I’m happy we are all reading,” she disclosed.

When asked about the potential for adapting her book into a movie, Yvonne Nelson shared that she does not envision herself taking on the role of producer for the project.

“I don’t think I’ll be the one to produce it but I feel great that people are reading,” she indicated.

“I am Not Yvonne Nelson,” which delves into her journey and sheds light on the realities of the celebrity world, currently holds the number one position on Apple’s Memoirs and Biographies chart.

“We are number 1 on Apple Memoirs and Biographies so it’s good, I’ve got people reading and that’s good,” Yvonne Nelson also revealed.

The overwhelming response to “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson” has prompted plans to restock the book.

“By Friday we are going to get more and send them to the University of Ghana bookstore, I gave them copies and it got finished in thirteen minutes, all over Ghana we’ll make sure we supply to all the bookstores,” she said.