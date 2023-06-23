Our Movies Broke Barriers Long Before Afrobeats- Omotola

Celebrated Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has indicated that the attention Afrobeats music is enjoying around the world today is nothing new.

According to her, Nollywood movies had long been to that threshold at a time when their movies were not so great in quality.

She suggested this when she shared snippets of her old movies with top actresses Rita Dominic, Stella Damasus and Genevieve Nnaji.

She wrote, “ #Tbt Someone sent me some of these vids and it was nostalgic…lol Despite the not so great quality , No social media, these movies Broke barriers … Way Before Afrobeats We … introduced Nigerian Entertainment to the World! We took on the World … we still … Name the Movies you know… Lol.”

Afrobeats music is described as a fusion of sounds emanating out of Ghana and Nigeria.

In the last few years, it dominated world music space to the extent organizers of the Grammy Awards decided to add it to it’s categories for 2024 edition of the award ceremony.