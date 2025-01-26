I’m Not A Celebrity – Sally To Critiques 

Ghanaian media personality, Sally Mann, has addressed the backlash she received regarding her appearance at the funeral of Gospel musician Empress Gifty’s mother, held on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Sally was seen in a simple green jumpsuit dress, showcasing her natural beauty with a bare face and a traditional scarf.

The funeral of Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, the late mother of renowned gospel musician Empress Gifty, drew numerous celebrities looking their best, notable attendees included business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, politician Alan Kyerematen, and former National Lottery Authority Director-General, Sammy Awuku.

Also, media personality Stacy Amoateng and Prophet Ogyaba, Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle and Kumawood actor Big Akwes among others.

Making her look quickly went viral, resulting in a mix of compliments and harsh criticism on social media.

In response, Sally took to her Adom Showtym entertainment talk show to defend herself against the trolls. She emphasized that her attendance was to support Empress Gifty during a difficult time.

“I am not a celebrity living a fake life. Unlike those who wear corsets to funerals, I choose authenticity. You can’t expect me to wear a corset dress while mourning with my friend Empress Gifty. When I started dressing , your celebrity friends were in Côte d’Ivoire struggling or hanging out in the ghetto smoking weed,” she stated.

“If I decide to wear a jumpsuit to support my friend in organizing the funeral program and you don’t understand, please leave me alone. I’m not a celebrity,” she said.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke