I’m Not A Prosecutor- Akufo-Addo Declares

President Akufo-Addo has emphasized his government’s dedication to combating corruption, highlighting the importance of adhering to due process in the fight against the canker.

Speaking at the Annual Bar Conference of the Ghana Bar Association in Cape Coast, the president outlined the steps that his government has taken to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in the country, including the passage of the Right to Information Bill.

Addressing concerns regarding his approach to tackling corruption, Akufo-Addo acknowledged that some individuals have criticized him for being slow to act on allegations of wrongdoing.

However, he stressed the significance of following due process, even if it may take longer to reach a resolution.

The president asserted that it is not his role to either clear or convict individuals accused of corruption, as this responsibility lies with the courts and law enforcement agencies. His duty, he emphasized, is to refer allegations of corruption to the appropriate investigative bodies for thorough enquiry and subsequent action.

This may include the suspension of implicated officials pending the conclusion of investigations. Akufo-Addo cited the recent case involving former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, as an example of this approach.

Akufo-Addo assured the public that his government is committed to ensuring that the fight against corruption is fair and just, with nobody being exempt from the law. He highlighted that there has been no indication of pressure from the executive over the investigations conducted by accountability institutions, including the newly established Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The president acknowledged that there are those who disagree with his approach and have labeled him a “clearing agent” due to their belief that allegations alone warrant condemnation of public officials. Nevertheless, he remains steadfast in his commitment to adhering to due process in the battle against corruption”. Akufo-Addo emphasized that access to information is a crucial tool in this fight and remarked on his government’s achievement in passing the Right to Information Act during its first term, which aims to enhance the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures.

In conclusion, President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his government’s dedication to fighting corruption with integrity, asserting that he will continue to prioritize due process and the rule of law in the ongoing battle against this societal menace.

By Vincent Kubi