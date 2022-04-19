‘I’m Not Bothered’

Kweku Flick

Ghanaian rapper, Andy Osei Sarfo, popularly known as Kweku Flick, says he wasn’t disappointed when none of his works got a nomination in the upcoming edition of the VGMAs.

He disclosed this in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, when he was asked about his recent accolades, and how he felt about not getting any nomination in the upcoming VGMAs.

“I’m not disappointed, but last year I was, because ‘Money’ wasn’t nominated for Most Popular Song of the Year, but this year, I’m cool,” he said.

The ‘Attack’ hitmaker, who is on a radio tour promoting his new song, ‘Ewiase’, said he will have a problem with the VGMAs if he doesn’t get a nomination next year.

“I will give a big shout to VGMAs for not giving me a nomination, but if next year I don’t get a nomination then I can talk about it,” he said.

Kweku Flick got a nomination in the just ended 3Music Awards, for a feature on the ‘Sika Aba Fie’ song by Kwaku Darlington, with additional vocals by Yaw Tog, but it didn’t win.

Even though Kweku Flick couldn’t pick an award at this year’s edition of the awards scheme, he is determined on doing so next year.

The ‘No Sleeping’ rapper added that he will be releasing his debut EP in May.

The first single of the project, ‘Ewiase’, is out on all streaming platforms.