I’m Not Collecting Money From Prospecting MMDCEs – NPP Chairman

The third National Vice Chairman of the ruling NPP, Michael Omari Wadie, has raised alarm about some unscrupulous individuals using his name to allegedly defraud prospecting Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

In a statement, Mr Wadie said he was not charging any prospecting MMDCEs money to get them job.

“Pls let’s all be advised that as national officer, Chairman Michael Omari Wadie does not charge, request or take any money or any inducements from any party person, (who made me their Vice chairman), or from prospecting Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives,” he wrote.

“Don’t be hoodwinked into giving any financial rewards to any unscrupulous person or group to further your ambition to become an MMDCE. Kindly report such fraudulent activities to the law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“Deal not with them, for they are scammers,” he warned.

By Melvin Tarlue