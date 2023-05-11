I’m Not Divorcing- Mercy Asiedu

Mercy Asiedu

Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, has stated that she would never pack her belongings and leave her matrimonial home even if her husband cheats on her.

According to her, she won’t move an inch because she would rather stay and secure her marriage.

“My husband is a fine man and I can’t stop women from coming close to him. I can’t engage in that drama…I have turned deaf ears to stuff I hear about my husband just as I refuse to see. If he does cheat, I can’t use fights to solve that. I am not leaving my husband for anything,” she indicated in a TikTok video.

Mercy, who is married to Nana Agyeman Duah, reiterated that she is confident that she can handle any situation that arises in her marriage and maintain a healthy relationship with her husband.

She, however, added that she loves her man and that is the major reason she will always stick to him.

She made the statement not long after viral reports revealed that her colleague, Salinko and his wife were divorced.