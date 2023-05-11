Committee To Investigate Church Building Collapse

The collapsed church building

The Ga South Municipality has constituted a committee to look into what led to the collapse of a three-story church building at Old Bortianor which left seven individuals injured.

According to Christian Azedenyo, the Municipal Director of NADMO, some of the injured persons have been released from the hospital after the incident.

He indicated that the Committee has been tasked to look into the matter and find out the cause of the incident.

The three-storey church auditorium of the Word In Action Church in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region collapsed while construction work was ongoing.

According to some eyewitnesses, seven persons who were working on an extension project of the auditorium heard an unusual noise, but the building collapsed just when they attempted to escape.

All the victims were pulled out of the rubble and rushed to the Bortianor Polyclinic. One of them who was critically injured was later transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“I can say that one of the injured persons is very hurt because the pillars really hit him hard. That is what I actually saw,” an eyewitness told Citi News.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says it has brought its search for any possible trapped victims to an end.

The outfit however says it is yet to determine the actual cause of the incident.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri